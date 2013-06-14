Facebook Could Be Launching Its Own Google Reader Replacement

With Google Reader set to shut down on July 1, a few alternatives have recently popped up.



But now it seems that Facebook could be planning to launch its own RSS reader.

We first saw the news on TechCrunch.

A developer named Tom Waddington first discovered mentions of RSS feeds in Facebook’s code a few weeks ago.

The RSS feeds link to a user’s Facebook ID, with each feed having multiple entries and subscribers. RSS is the standard that pulls stories from websites and displays them in reader apps like Google Reader.

“It’s exactly what you’d code to start up a Google Reader clone,” Waddington told TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden.

Still, it’s not clear from the code if the content would come from all over the Web, or just from Facebook.

We have reached out to Facebook and will update this story if we hear back.

