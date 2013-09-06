Facebook Could Be Taking Small Business Ad Dollars Away From Google

Facebook’s New Source Of Revenue Growth Comes At Google’s Expense (StreetInsider)

Pivotal Research’s Facebook Analyst Brian Wieser believes small business spending on Facebook “may be a significant source of the company’s recent revenue gains, and at the expense of Google’s paid search business, where small businesses dominate.”

Paid search is a massive cash cow for Google, but if Facebook can take a portion of small business ad dollars away from it then it will help justify social media advertising, and thus we will see a major shift in the way brands approach digital media strategy. Read >

How Companies Are Using Social Media To Become More Customer-Centric

(BI Intelligence)

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we explore how companies are interacting more effectively and serving customers better with a focus on social media. For example, we discuss social CRM’s huge sales potential. The data shows that social customer management doubles

the percentage of sales leads that result in actual sales, relative to traditional CRM approaches. Read >

Digiday Says Twitter Has Already ‘Won’ Social TV (Digiday)

In terms of second-screen apps and services, Twitter is really the only game in town. And, with the social network’s purchase of social TV analytics startup Trendrr, Twitter is poised to maintain that position until Facebook (or another large network) begin to make any considerable effort in the space. Read >

Facebook Testing New Notifications (InsideFacebook)

Some users are noticing a new look for their Facebook notifications that shows who performed the action, in addition to stating what the action was (comment, like, etc.). Read >

Hearsay Social Raises $US30 Million (New York Times)

Hearsay Social, which helps banks that are supervised by regulators navigate the world of social media, has raised $US30 million. Specifically, Hearsay offers software that includes libraries of approved content. The company plans to expand overseas this year. Read >

[INFOGRAPHIC] B2B Content Marketing Trends (Salesforce)



