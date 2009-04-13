Facebook Copies Twitter Again, Now Suggests Celebs To Follow

Last month, Jason Calacanis wrote he’d pay $250,000 to be listed as a Twitter “Suggested Follow” for two years. Getting on Twitter’s “suggested” list can drive hundred of thousands of people to follow a Twitter feed.



Facebook has taken notice, and this weekend has started recommending Facebook fan pages of some public personas and brand on its own site. (Sarah Lacy, Julia Allison, and Mark Cuban have all already made Facebook’s list.)

Nothing wrong with imitation. Nor is it the first time Facebook has looked to Twitter for inspiration. Facebook’s recent redesign to emphasise real-time updates also took a cue from Twitter.

