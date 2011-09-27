Facebook Still Follows You Online Even If You're Logged Out -- Here's How To Stop It

Photo: Dylan Love

People commonly recommend that you log out of Facebook in order to protect your privacy, but that's simply not enough anymore, reports Soshable.



Facebook uses numerous cookies that keep tabs on you as you browse around the Internet, regardless of whether you’re logged in or not.

Any page with Facebook functionality on it — Like buttons, Share buttons, etc. — will still capture your activity and send it to Facebook.

We think this is unacceptable. If you’re a Firefox user, here’s how to delete these cookies and keep Facebook away from you.

