Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: 'This Election Was A Great Step Forward'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who used to work for the Treasury and many believe has political aspirations, just published a status update on last night’s results.



She calls it “a great step forward for women”:

While much of the attention is focused on President Obama’s victory, it is worth noting that this election was a great step forward for women.

The 113th Congress will have at least 19 female senators, the most ever in U.S. history! Congratulations to Senators Maria Cantwell, Dianne Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Claire McCaskill, Debbie Stabenow on returning to the Senate and Deb Fischer for U.S. Senate, Tammy Baldwin, Mazie Hirono, and Elizabeth Warren on winning competitive races and joining the Senate (Heidi Heitkamp’s race in North Dakota is still too close to call but could mean a net gain of 5 seats for women). In the US House of Representatives, a record number of women were on the ballot last night and at least 16 women will join the incoming freshman class. And women made gains on the state and local level as well.

Congratulations to all of them – and to the American public!

