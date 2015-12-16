Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg reveals the two quotes that influence how she spends her time

Walk through Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters and you’ll be visually bombarded with dozens of different minimalistic posters plastered with phrases like “Done is Better than Perfect” and “Move Fast and Break Things.”

The motivational quips really do act as rallying cries for employees, including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

In a recent posting spree on the question-and-answer site Quora, Sandberg described how she plans her day, attributing part of her organizational inspiration to two of those posters in particular.

“Two of my favourites say ‘Ruthless Prioritisation’ and ‘The future belongs to the few of us still willing to get our hands dirty,'” she writes. “Those posters influence how I plan my day — I spend my time on what matters most, and I still get my hands dirty every day.”

Sandberg writes that during the week, she plans her days around taking her children to school and getting home in time for dinner. Making meetings as productive as possible with “ruthless prioritisation” is an important part of that.

Daniel Goodman/Business Insider A poster hanging in Facebook’s old NYC office

She also says that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has done a good job of improving the efficiency of meetings this year.

A Facebook exec recently told Business Insider that when Zuck used to come into meetings he wouldn’t be pre-briefed at all, but would be able to listen with intense-focus and then pick the most important ideas out of the presentation to talk about. That format changed this year.

“He asks people to send materials in advance so we can use the time for discussion and we try to be clear about our goal when we sit down for a meeting,” Sandberg says of the way meetings go these says. “Are we in the room to make a decision or to have a discussion?”

Read more of Sandberg’s Quora answers here.

