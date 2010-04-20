Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg And Mark Zuckerberg Had To Hide From Sue Decker

Photo: Vogue

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has received a delightful profile from Vogue.



She looks “keen, pretty, petite” in photos, but she’s very energetic in person.

She founded and ran Harvard’s aerobics program in the 1980s. At the time, she wore blue eye shadow.

When Sheryl was talking to Mark Zuckerberg about joining Facebook, Mark and Sheryl once hid in Sheryl’s basement together to talk about the company. The reason? Former Yahoo exec Sue Decker used to stay at Sheryl Sandberg’s house sometimes. She was coming to Sheryl’s house to pick up a bag and Mark and Sheryl didn’t want Sue to spot them.

Sheryl’s husband says he thinks Facebook has “figured out revenue issues.”

Sheryl sees Facebook appealing to the opposite marketers Google appeals to. While Google is focused on point of sale, Facebook is good for raising brand awareness, and generating demand for products.

Her parents were activists of sorts. Her father went on Caribbean vacations to do pro bono surgery in poor neighborhoods. Her mother helped get chocolate disguised as a soap bar into Russia.

Sheryl has matched up 4 couples in her life.

