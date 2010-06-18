Facebook COO: "Email Is Probably Going Away"

Photo: Crossroads Foundation Photos

Only 11% of teens email each day, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told a conference crowd yesterday.“Email is probably going away,” she said.



“Going away” is a bit much – email remains an important tool for business – but Sheryl is right that people are now spending more time on social networks than email.

This is good news for Facebook and online advertising in general.

People are more comfortable seeing ads directed at them in their Facebook News Feed than they are in their email inboxes.

While ads in an inbox are called “spam,” Facebook users will even sometimes click “Like” on a brand’s Facebook page and volunteer to receive messages directly from advertisers.

Here’s Sheryl’s talk:

