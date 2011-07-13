Facebook Blocks ANOTHER Tool That Moves Your Contacts To Google+

We’ve seen it play out before, and now it’s happened again.



Facebook is playing defence against Google+ and blocking a service that scrapes your profile for data to make the switch to Google+ easier.

This time it’s a tool by a company called Open-Xchange aimed to rebuild your contacts from Facebook inside of Google+ by using nothing more than your contacts’ names. Then it matched these names against your personal email records.

If Facebook won’t even let software access names, then there’s trouble brewing.

[Via cNet]

