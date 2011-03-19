Facebook's Plan To Bring Back Viral Gaming

By Ben Strauss



The social giant that is Facebook enjoys well north of 500 million users, and out of that pie is a very large slice that plays games. Facebook is now considering new ventures to promote games, and a new module within the site will help expand the sharing of titles through a ‘Discover New Games’ feature.

Facebook is offering incentives to developers that wish to work with, rather than against theFacebook credit system. The module will display among the more familiar ones such as “Friends You May Know” and “Recommended Pages,” giving developers a good chance at easy access to gamers. Advertisements can also be had for those that opt to use Facebook credits.

Discover New Games could very well help to bring back the viral potential that games had on the network early on. While wall posts and other features are largely gone, Discover New Games will help restore a lot of the ‘invasive features’ that many complained about for so long. News feeds will receive updates from those that use the feature, even displaying on other friends’ walls.

