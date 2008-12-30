Facebook Connect Boosts Gawker's New User Sign-Ups, Comments

Nicholas Carlson

Three weeks after it launched, about 100,000 people have signed up for Facebook Connect, the social network’s service that allows members to use their accounts on participating third-party sites across the Internet.

The numbers are according to AllFacebook.

100,000 users is not much — about .07% of Facebook’s 140 million active users.

The main hold-up? Large Web publishers Hulu, Digg and Twitter, which say they plan to implement Facebook Connect, haven’t yet.

For now, the largest publisher on the authentication service is TV-on-the-Web video site Joost.com, which has 13,000 users signed-up through Facebook Connect.

Next, there’s the Gawker Media blog network, with six sites in the top 25 and some 9,000 Facebook Connect-using members. IAC video-sharing site Vimeo has 6,000.

If Facebook is going to build an ad network on the back of Facebook Connect and finally earn revenues to justify a $15 billion (or even a $4 billion) valuation — as everyone assumes is the company’s plan — it needs to quickly put the 100,000 user milestone in the rear mirror.

We believe it will.

Gawker Media tells us that since implementing Facebook Connect, user registrations are up 45% week over the week. Comments are up 16%.

It’s hard to imagine that after hearing those kinds of numbers, publishers won’t scramble to hook up their sites to Facebook’s 140 million active users as fast as possilble.

