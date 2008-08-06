Facebook Connect's First Test Works Fine, But The Real Test Is Still To Come

Facebook has released a sample site that shows off Facebook Connect, its attempt at being a social aggregator — as in, a place that lets you consolidate what you’ve done on other sites like Digg, your blog, etc., in one place. It’s a simple application called The Run Around, which lets you track how much running you’ve done lately and let your friends follow.



And it works as advertised. It’s easy to register for the site using your Facebook login, and everytime you update your running total, it posts a message in your wall (if you tell it to).

But we expected any trial site made by Facebook to work well. The real test for Facebook Connect: Which big-name sites and social networks — if any — decide to jump on board.

