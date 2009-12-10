Facebook Connect Is Getting Huge

Facebook Connect announced today it has 60 million users on 80,000 sites.



This success is crucial for Facebook’s future. By integrating across thousands of sites, it positions itself as the nerve centre of people’s time spent on the web.

It is beating out Google to create the single login people use on the Internet.

From there, it gains valuable data about what people are doing, where they’re going, and what their friends are doing.

Facebook could build an ad network, or payment platform, with Facebook Connect, down the road.

