Facebook Connect Goes Live

Facebook Connect, which allows the social network’s users to sign into third-party Web sites using their Facebook handles, went live earlier today.



Facebook Connect is important to Facebook, because its a way for the site to better understand how its users behave around the Web, even as Facebook plays a more central role.

Someday, goes the speculation, Facebook might even create an ad network on Facebook Connect’s backbone.

Google’s rival service, Friend Connect, launched earlier. Friend Connect does the same thing as Facebook Connect, but for users of social networks Orkut and Plaxo.

Facebook says that during testing, sites implementing Facebook Connect have about 50 per cent more engagement when compared to non-Facebook Connect users of a Website.”

Here’s a list of sites that have agreed to use Facebook Connect. It reads a bit like coalition of the willing:

Citysearch, CNET and TheInsider.com by CBS Interactive, CNN.com/Forum, ConnectedWeddings, Gawker, Global Grind, Govit, Howcast, IndieGoGo, Inside Facebook, Joost, MoveOn, MyBarackObama, Newsbrane, Red Bull, SGN iFun, SFGate, TechCrunch, TripAdvisor, Yammer, Vimeo, vLane, and Xobni; alumni associations at Oklahoma State University, University of Toronto, Oregon State, and Ithaca College; as well as services and plug-ins from Force.com, iModules, Pluck SiteLife, and Six Apart.

