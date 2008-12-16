Facebook Connect Coming To Twitter

Soon, anyone with a Facebook account will soon be able to use it as login for micro-blogging service Twitter, we’ve learned.

That’s because Twitter is at this very moment working on an integration with Facebook Connect — the service that allows Facebook members to login to third-party Web sites using their Facebook account.

Google has a similar service called Friend Connect.

Both services enable Google and Facebook to track how their users behave across the Web. That information might some day allow the companies to create better and more profitable ads and ad networks.

Earlier today, when Google announced it integrated Twitter’s API with Friend Connect, much was made about how significant it was that Twitter chose Google Friend Connect over Facebook Connect.

But Twitter didn’t choose Google. Google just picked up Twitter’s API. In fact, Twitter cofounder Biz Stone tells us: “We’re working on our Facebook Connect integration right now—we’re excited to participate in both.”

