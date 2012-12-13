FACEBOOK CONFIRMS: Ads Are Coming To Instagram

Facebook’s Everson

Facebook vp/global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson tells us that yes, “monetization” will be coming to Instagram. Thus far, the photo-sharing app has been ad-free. But ever since Facebook acquired the company, speculation has been rife that the service’s big, broad, relatively uncluttered palette is ripe for sponsored pics and posts.We told you that Wall Street believes ads will arrive in Instagram back in October. Advertisers have been eyeing Instagram as an ad medium since the acquisition in April. And Facebook itself hinted it was focused on photo sharing back in July.



We asked Everson about the plan for Instagram at BI’s Ignition 2012 conference. Here’s exactly what she told us. Bear in mind, she’s the ad sales chief — that’s the context for “monetization.”

BI: Will you put ads in Instagram?

CE: Eventually we’ll figure out a way to monetise Instagram.

BI: How far are you away from figuring that out?

CE: Well, Instagram continues to grow incredibly fast and we’re still a very small team when you think about the amount of people they are reaching. There are many brands that use Instagram right now to try to get a feel for how to engage with their followers. We will definitely be figuring out a monetization strategy. When that will happen, I can’t comment, but it’s going to happen.

Note: Facebook declined further comment on whether there was any difference between “ads” and “monetization.”

Disclosure: Author owns Facebook stock.

