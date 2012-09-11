Don't Worry About Facebook's Huge Drop In Traffic Last Month*

Mark Zuckerberg’s numbers are going in the wrong direction.

If there’s one thing Facebook has done consistently since its founding in 2004, it’s grow, grow, grow.So any sign that it’s not doing that will likely alarm Wall Street.



A new report from Citi analyst Mark Mahaney notes that according to ComScore, Facebook’s unique visitors in the US dropped by 6 per cent year over year, following a 1 per cent drop in July.

“This marks the first material decline in traffic to Facebook we’ve seen to date,” Mahaney wrote in his note to clients.

But ComScore’s Andrew Lipsman says that the drop isn’t cause for worry.

“The decline is due to a US-wide change in our weighting methodology based on newer US Census data,” Lipsman told Business Insider in an email. “The decline is due to that, not organic reasons.”

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.

Update: We added ComScore’s explanation for the drop in Facebook’s numbers.

