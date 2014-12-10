Facebook Commemorates A Year Of Ice Bucket Challenge Videos

YouTube/Microsoft Satya Nadella takes the ice bucket challenge

The Facebook year in review video kicks off, appropriately, with the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Videos of the challenge — which involved people pouring ice water over their heads and challenging their friends to do the same in order to raise awareness for ALS — proved so successful on Facebook this year, the social network had to tweak its algorithm to ensure the videos didn’t over-flood people’s feeds.

Between June and September, Facebook users shared over 17 million videos of the challenge, but it was former President George W. Bush’s video that proved most popular.

The former president garnered over 1.3 million likes on his post and over 580,000 shares. Bill Gates’ video was not far behind with nearly 1 million likes and 263,979 shares. The New England Patriots and The Tonight Show videos also performed exceedingly well.

The videos were so popular that Facebook released its own breakout

top 10 list only comprised of Ice Bucket Challenge videos.

Despite the challenge’s popularity, it was the 2014 FIFA World Cup that drove more actual conversation on the social network this year — more so than any other event in Facebook history. Fans relentlessly posted about the games and players used Facebook to post photos and updates throughout the tournament.

Facebook launched its year in review as a way to highlight the topics that dominated conversation on Facebook in 2014.

The social network also paid tribute to the Brazilian election, conflict in Gaza, doomed Malaysian airlines flights, Superbowl, Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, the Olympics, and a slew of celebrity deaths.

Facebook revealed Beyoncé as top entertainer on Facebook, above Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Pitbull. And “Game of Thrones” was crowned top TV show of 2014. Frozen was won top movie, which is no surprise considering how “Let it Go” parody videos flooded the social platform for months.

You can read the full Year in Review list here.

