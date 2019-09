Not confirmed, but a source tells us Facebook plans to have a rep — either presenting or mingling — at the Nov. 6 NY Tech Meetup. A Facebook “Developer Garage” meetup, where coders can chat about their projects with a Facebook tech, is slated for the next night. We’ll post details to our events calendar when we get them.



