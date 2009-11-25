Facebook Cofounder's New Startup Has Pretty Sweet Perks

Departed Facebook cofounder Dustin Moscovitz’s startup Asana just raised $9 million from investors Benchmark Capital and Andreessen-Horowitz.



Asana will someday make an enterprise collaboration product.

The money raised in today’s series A will go toward increasing headcount.

It shouldn’t be too hard for Asana to find good people considering it already has impressive investors Peter Thiel and Ron Conway on board. What’s more, Asana offers some some pretty sweet perks.

We’re particularly envious of the three 30″ monitors.

From the company’s page:

Small company with respectful, rational, chill peers. We are as dedicated to building a great culture as we are to building a great product.

Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance coverage.

In-house yoga. Every week we do yoga as a group, including +1s, with a private instructor. (Optional, but pretty awesome.)

Organic homecooked meals twice a day.

Three 30″ monitors. Actually, we let you spend up to $10K on your setup, however you think best.

Photo: tlongacre

