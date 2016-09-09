Facebook cofounder pledges $20 million to boost Democrats and fight Donald Trump

Facebook cofounder, Dustin Moskovitz, has pledged $20 million to fight Donald Trump ahead of the November election.

In a blog post published on Thursday, Moskovitz announced that he and his wife, Cari Tuna, would donate to several Democratic organisations, including the Hillary Victory Fund and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, citing the unprecedented nature of this election cycle.

“If Donald Trump wins, the country will fall backward, and become more isolated from the global community,” Moskovitz wrote.

He added: “The Democratic Party, and Hillary Clinton in particular, is running on a vision of optimism, pragmatism, inclusiveness and mutual benefit.”

By and large, political donations from Silicon Valley moguls have run the gamut during this election cycle, with Oracle’s Larry Ellison and investor, Peter Thiel boosting GOP candidates. Napster founder, Sean Parker, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff have come out in support of Hillary Clinton.

Until now, Ellison was the tech industry’s biggest political donor. He gave $5 million to support Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Moskovitz, who says he has not donated to, or endorsed a political candidate before, sums up his reasoning for doing it now:

“We hope these efforts make it a little more likely that Secretary Clinton is able to pursue the agenda she’s outlined, and serve as a signal to the Republican Party that by running this kind of campaign — one built on fear and hostility — and supporting this kind of candidate, they compel people to act in response. We are not the only ones being activated so strongly during this election.”

