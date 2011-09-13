Facebook Cofounder: Google+ Is The Best Competitor Yet

Asana cofounder” />Dustin Moskovitz cofounded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg. He took the stage a TechCrunch Disrupt today to discuss his new startup, Asana, and the early days of Facebook.He was asked what he thinks of Google+.



“Google+ is interesting,” says Moskovitz. “It’s great to see a really well-executed product in the space. There have been a lot of Facebook competitors, but Google+ is the best so far.”

He says Google+ has room for improvement though. “There are some features that make it tough to use,” says Moskovitz. “There’s value in one-way connections, but there’s also value in two-way connections. Facebook has both, and I think it’s a mistake to go too far in one direction.”

