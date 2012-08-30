Facebook Cofounder Dustin Moskovitz Sold Another 450,000 Shares

Photo: Wikipedia

More Facebook shares are hitting the market: Dustin Moskovitz, a Facebook cofounder who left the company in 2008, just reported the sale of 450,000 shares worth just under $9 million.In 2009, he started Asana, a startup which makes workplace-productivity tools, with Justin Rosenstein, a former Facebook engineer.



According to a recent SEC filing, Moskovitz still holds approximately 125 million shares of Facebook through various trusts.

Here’s something interesting we spotted in the SEC paperwork: Moskovitz is a trustee of a trust which holds Facebook shares for Rosenstein, and Rosenstein is a trustee of a trust which holds Facebook shares for Moskovitz.

