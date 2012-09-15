Scotch, Chocolate, Gourmet Food: Check Out The Over-The-Top Perks At This Facebook Cofounder's Startup

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz and early Facebook employee Justin Rosenstein are flying high at their startup, Asana.The company is ready to move up. Literally. To the top floor of the historic Hamm’s Building in San Francisco’s Mission District.



Go straight to the photos >

The move comes just four months after Asana announced the first commercial version of its project-management tool, a cloud-based service that aims to replace email.

Business Insider met up with Moskovitz and Rosenstein and got an update on how the company is doing and a peak at the new offices.

Asana has amassed tens of thousands of workgroups at different companies, with hundreds of them as paying customers, Rosenstein told us. Together, those users are working on 18 million tasks. (For groups under 30, Asana is free; larger groups require a paid monthly subscription.)

The company has grown 50 per cent in the past few months, from 22 employees to 33, even though the cofounders say they are the toughest interviewers in Silicon Valley.

Earlier this year, Asana raised $28 million lead by Facebook investor Peter Thiel, who also joined its board. Existing investors Benchmark Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Mitch Kapor also pitched in.

With the money, Asana is building out a cool new office. Business Insider took a tour of the space as it was undergoing construction. We also got to sample one employee perk: the wall of gourmet chocolate. This is topped (literally) by a wall of fine Scotch.

And then there’s the secret in the basement: Asana has a commercial kitchen staffed with two full-time chefs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.