Facebook Cofounder Chris Hughes On The Colbert Report

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes was on The Colbert Report last night touting his new nonprofit, Jumo. Jumo is a “social network for the social sector” — you can sign up (with Facebook, naturally) to follow any cause or nonprofit you’re interested in, learn about what they’re doing and get involved.



Jumo sounds like a very interesting project. For half of the interview Colbert just talked about how rich Hughes is and asked about The Social Network.

Without mentioning them by name (smart!), Hughes got a little dig in at Causes, Jumo’s chief rival, which is for-profit and based on Facebook, saying they’re just about donations, while Jumo is more about getting involved and eventually donating.

Chris Hughes is pretty impressive. He got to Harvard on a scholarship and was a co-founder of Facebook, actually finished his degree, and went on to head online for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. His savvy online organising got a lot of credit for helping him win the election. In-between the election and Jumo, there was a stint as Entrepreneur in Residence at venture firm General Catalyst Partners.

Anyway, here’s the video:

