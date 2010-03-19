Facebook Cofounder Chris Hughes' New Project: Jumo, 'Connecting Save-The-World Types'

Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes is finally spilling the beans on his new project. It’s a non-profit called Jumo, and as journalist Jennifer 8. Lee describes it on Twitter, it’s designed for “connecting save-the-world types.”



There’s not much info on Jumo.com yet, except a logo, a slogan — “together in concert” — and a brief intro:

There are no magic solutions to the challenges our world faces. But there are millions of people around the globe who work each day to improve the lives of others. Unfortunately, there are millions more who don’t know how to meaningfully help.

Jumo brings together everyday individuals and organisations to speed the pace of global change. We connect people to the issues, organisations, and individuals relevant to them to foster lasting relationships and meaningful action.

Jumo will be “open in the fall.” It’s hiring a developer, a product design and user experience director, and an outreach director, with dreamy job descriptions. (“Your professional experience is less important to us than your skills and passion for this kind of work.”)

Hughes had joined VC firm General Catalyst as an entrepreneur-in-residence about a year ago.

