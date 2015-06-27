Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes is selling his gorgeous New York City condo for $8.75 million

Facebook.com/ChrisHughes Chris Hughes and Sean Eldridge at their 2012 wedding.

Chris Hughes, a cofounder of Facebook and owner of the New Republic, is selling the beautiful condo he owns with his husband, former congressional candidate Sean Eldridge, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The home is listed by Maria and Joanna Pashby of Brown Harris Stevens for $US8.75 million.

Hughes and Eldridge did some extensive remodeling work on the home, adding a breakfast nook, more bedrooms, and a gorgeous library. They purchased the condo for $US4.8 million in 2010, property records show.

