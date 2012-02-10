Sean Parker's Next Big Thing Is Chatroulette For Facebook

We’ve long suspected Airtime to be a social video chat website, and we’ve heard before from industry sources that it’s similar to Chatroulette.

But the most recent website update basically confirms it, with a big fat Facebook Connect button sitting in the middle of the site.

Here’s how the new description reads:

Airtime is a live social video company founded by Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, the creators of the original Napster. Investors include Founders Fund, Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, SV Angel, Yuri Milner, Ashton Kutcher, will.i.am, Scott Braun, and Michael Arrington.

