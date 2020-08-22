Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio is stepping down, sources say

Damairs Carter/MediaPunch/IPX Facebook chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio.

Facebook chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio is stepping down from his role at the company.

Employees were notified Friday in a post on Facebook’s internal message board, sources told Business Insider.

Lucio has been Facebook’s CMO since September 2018, coming to the company amid fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Employees were notified about Lucio’s departure Friday morning in a post on Workplace, the company’s internal message board for employees, according to the source. Bloomberg confirmed Lucio’s departure.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Lucio has been Facebook’s global marketing chief for nearly two years. He took charge of Facebook’s marketing efforts in September 2018, nine months after the company’s previous CMO, Gary Briggs, had resigned. Lucio immediately dealt with the onslaught of negative press and fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed the company mishandled data from over 50 million users.

Prior to joining Facebook, Lucio was the global chief marketing and communications officer at HP, and beforehand held the same position at Visa.

