Facebook Owes A Bunch Of People $10 (Maybe Even You)

So Facebook got caught using people’s likenesses in Sponsored Stories without their permission.



A class action lawsuit ensued and it was settled for $20 million.

Now Facebook might have to cough up $10 for you if you are one of the people affected by the settlement, reports Buzzfeed.

If you recently got a “LEGAL NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION” email loaded with legalese, then congratulations – you can afford a nice lunch out.

File a claim form here and do it quickly. Buzzfeed’s John Herrman points out that there are 150 million Facebook users in the US and only $20 million to go around.

