REVEALED: Facebook Was Made By The CIA (humour)

Yet another golden from by The Onion, where Facebook is revealed to be a CIA surveillance program and Mark Zuckerberg a CIA agent. The Facebook program is being praised for slashing the agency’s costs by making it easier to surveil everyone on Earth.



The funniest parts are actually about the other social networks: the “Twitter Program” should be shut down because after 400 billion tweets not one bit of useful info was found (zing!) and Foursquare, created by Al Qaeda to discover the right places to bomb, doesn’t work because the kind of people who use Foursquare deserve to be bombed anyway (double zing!).



CIA’s ‘Facebook’ Program Dramatically Cut Agency’s Costs

