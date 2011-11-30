Mark Zuckerberg Invents Two New Chief Privacy Officer Roles At Facebook

Photo: Facebook Live

In a blog post today on Facebook’s website, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced two new roles within the company’s executive team: Chief Privacy Officer (Policy) and Chief Privacy Officer (Products).Erin Egan, who recently joined Facebook from law firm Covington & Burling, will become Chief Privacy Officer (Policy).



Michael Richter, who has been Facebook’s Chief Privacy Counsel on the company’s legal team, will become Chief Privacy Officer (Products).

Egan and Richter aim to ensure that feedback from both legislators and users are taken into account when building new Facebook products and modifying current ones. Previously, there was one Chief Privacy Officer who’s job it was to oversee personal privacy and security issues.

These two new roles are in immediate responsive to today’s news that Facebook will be submitting to privacy check-ups from the FTC for the next 20 years.

