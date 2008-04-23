One Facebook User Won't Be Using Facebook Chat

I still don’t have access to Facebook Chat. Apparently this one of the downsides to going to a state school in the Midwest. It seems most other Facebook users have access to it, including everyone who lives in Germany. But apparently Mark Zuckerberg isn’t very interested in letting me talk online with my fellow University of Illinois alums.



Good thing I have no intention of using it.

I live cross country from my girlfriend right now so Facebook chat should a boon, right? And many of my friends are still in school, so I should be able to keep up with what they’re doing on Facebook, and chat with them, too, right? Nope. We already talk on the phone, over AIM, and over Gmail Chat. Rarely do I go on Facebook to actually communicate with somebody.

But I never close my Gmail, which means that Gmail Chat is much more convenient. And I have everyone I have ever talked to on my AIM buddy list, so if I’m trying to get in touch with people I knew in high school to hit up for story ideas, they’re already at my fingertips too.

Will Chat be useful to some of Facebook’s 70 million active users? Maybe. But not nearly as useful as it would have been had the site introduced it earlier.

Will you use Facebook chat? Are you already? Let us know in comments.

UPDATE: All Facebook says that the chat app will launch for everyone within the next few weeks. So I guess I’ll see whether it will be useful.

