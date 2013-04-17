The Best Part Of Facebook Home Is Now Available For iPhone and iPad

Facebook quietly updated its iOS app today to include on of the best features from its recent Facebook Home app, chat heads.



Chat heads is a new way to interact with messages you receive on the social network. The feature allows users to continue what they’re doing like browsing the news feed without interruption.

FacebookUsers can drag the chat heads and position them wherever they please helping you to focus on what you’re doing.

Besides chat heads, Facebook finally introduced its redesigned news feed and timeline for profiles. iPad users will see brighter, more beautiful stories, Facebook says.

To get the update head over to the App Store app and update your app as you would any other.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.