Facebook Channels College Roots For 100-Millionth-User Toga Party?

We don’t know if Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg attended any toga parties during his stay at Harvard. Nor do we know if Facebook is really throwing one today to celebrate its 100 millionth user, as Facebook Connect head Dave Morin tweets. But on a slow day in late August, it sounds like fun!



