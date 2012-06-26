Facebook Just Changed Your Default Email Address Without Telling You

Way back in 2010 Facebook relaunched its Messages feature to include @facebook.com email addresses for all users. The service never really took off as an email replacement, but it’s still there.



Today, Facebook has changed users primary email addresses listed in their profiles from the ones they selected to @facebook.com emails, as Gizmodo points out.

Here’s what it looks like now:

Luckily, it’s pretty easy to fix.

To change your email back do this:

Head to Account Settings by clicking the arrow in the top right hand corner. You’ll see your Primary email address. Click Edit to change it. Select the email you originally had or choose a new one.

