The Best Days Of The Week To Post To Your Facebook Page

Best Days Of The Week To Post On Facebook

(Socialbakers)

According to a recent study by Socialbakers, Monday is when Facebook Page managers have the most likely chance of generating engagement. Wednesday and Friday are also good days to post, according to the data. Read >

Zuckerberg Explains Facebook’s Plan To Get Entire Planet Online (Wired)

In a Q&A with Wired Editor Steven Levy, Mark Zuckerberg explained his plan to get 6 billion people online. “The thing that’s valuable about social networks and messaging and search engines is that they’re portals to more content. By making basic access to those things free, people would actually end up discovering more content on a sustainable basis, then accessing and using more data than they would otherwise. It would end up being a very profitable model for carriers. Operators will make more money from the new people who can pay than it will cost them offer the free services.” Read >

Facebook Is Shutting Down Its Gifts Service (Fast Company)

Facebook Gifts, which launched less than a year ago and lets users send both digital and physical gifts, is already being shut down. Read >

The Truth About Marissa Mayer: An Unauthorised Biography (Business Insider)

Business Insider Reporter Nicholas Carlson has the full scoop on Marissa Mayer’s rise in the tech industry and her eventual hiring as CEO at Yahoo. Read >

Wanelo Adds Search And ‘Stories’ To Its Social Shopping App (TechCrunch) Wanelo has just passed 10 million users, which represents 70% growth in the past five months. The popular social shopping app also announced that its updating its iOS app with two new features: search and “stories,” which lets users group products together and include a short message with them. Read >

Facebook Unveils Shared Photo Albums (Mashable)

Facebook now allows multiple users to upload images to the same album. The user who created the album can share access to as many as 50 “contributors,” who can each share up to 200 photos. Thus, the maximum number of photos an album can contain has also increased. Read >

Yelp CEO Dishes On Rivalry With Google (All Things D)

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman was on Charlie Rose’s show where he talked about the competitive location-based services:

“Originally, it was Google Local, then they made it Google Maps and then they changed it to Google Places. And then they had Hotpot, then they bought Zagat, then they tried Frommer’s and then they sold Frommer’s and then they’ve revamped Zagat. And so it’s constant chaos over there. And if you’re winning, usually it’s calmer waters. And the thing about Yelp is we’ve been doing the same thing for about nine years, so we feel pretty comfortable with our position.” Read >

Facebook Changes News Feed Algorithm (TechCrunch)

Facebook announced a feed algorithm change for Pages that gives more visibility to timely, relevant, sharable content from trusted sources. Facebook will accomplish this by demoting Pages that ask people to like posts and those that share “low-quality” memes with fans. Read >

Social Media Strategy Is Now All About ‘Earned Media,’ Generating Free Exposure For Campaigns (BI Intelligence)

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we define what exactly earned media means in the context of a modern social media strategy, analyse how to make earned media via social media a strategic focus, detail the various different approaches and methodologies brands are using to generate earned media via social media, and look at the various benefits and potential disadvantages of generating earned media via social media. Read >

Small Business Guide To Twitter (Simply Business)

From how to pick a good Twitter handle, to drafting a social media policy, to tracking conversations about your brand, this is a comprehensive list of Twitter resources for small businesses. Read >

The Top 15 American Cities For Social Media Jobs (VentureBeat)

According to the job search engine Indeed, these are the top 15 U.S. cities for social media jobs and the accompanying number of openings:

New York, NY (1,938)

San Francisco, CA (869)

Chicago, IL (575)

Los Angeles, CA (545)

Washington, DC (463)

Atlanta, GA (416)

Boston, MA (386)

Seattle, WA (324)

Austin, TX (304)

San Diego, CA (190)

Houston, TX (178)

Portland, OR (157)

Dallas, TX (157)

Phoenix, AZ (157) Read >

Why Yahoo And Apple Want Foursquare’s Data (Fast Company)

Yahoo has reportedly been in talks with Foursquare about a possible deal to attain its trove of location-based data. Fast Company reporter Austin Carr points out that if Yahoo could access Foursquare’s data, not only will it enhance local search, but will also improve Yahoo’s targeted advertising options. Read >

Twitter: How To Choose A Hashtag (Twitter Blog)

Twitter wants to help its users better understand the hashtag — which has become synonymous with its platform

