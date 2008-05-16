Facebook Changes Mind: Bans Google Friend Connect (GOOG)

Just a few days after Facebook was announced as a partner in Google’s Friend Connect, a program that allows users to share data from Facebook and other partners, on third-party sites, Facebook is bowing out. We were more surprised to learn that Facebook had joined up with Friend Connect to begin with: After all, Google’s OpenSocial program is more or less designed to combat Facebook’s dominance in social networking.



Of course, Facebook says their issues with Friend Connect have nothing to do with alliances or lack there of. Instead, says it’s concerned about privacy.

“We’ve had to suspend Friend Connect’s access to Facebook user information until it comes into compliance. We’ve reached out to Google several times about this issue, and hope to work with them to enable users to share their data exactly when and where they choose.”

