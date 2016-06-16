Facebook is going to completely 'reinvent' its inbox

On Thursday, Facebook’s head of Messenger, David Marcus, announced that Facebook would be completely redoing its inbox.

Marcus said Facebook was taking the “first step in reinventing the inbox” by creating something that was more “modular” instead of the timeline form we are used to.

The new inbox, which will roll out to users over the next few days, will be made up of “units” that Marcus said will get users a lot more utility. There will be a unit for which birthdays are coming up, for your favourite people, and for the people you talked to most recently.

Developing…

