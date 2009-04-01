Facebook CFO Gideon Yu Out

Facebook chief financial officer Gideon Yu is out after less than two years.



Facebook says it’s looking for a CFO with “public company experience,” and that it expects sales to increase 70% this year, according to the WSJ. The company also says it expects to be cash-flow postive in 2010.

Perhaps the real reason he’s out: Yu hasn’t been able to raise any money for the company recently, let alone at Facebook’s famous $15 billion valuation, which Microsoft (MSFT) set in late 2007.

Kara Swisher’s sources say the departure was “more due to an increasingly strained relationship between Yu and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg over a series of strategic disagreements over a wide range of issues from increasing ad revenue to fundraising discussions with investors.”

Yu is one of several Facebook executives who have been streaming out the door. Other key departures include cofounder Dustin Moskovitz, platform director Ben Ling, CTO Adam D’Angelo, and many others.

Facebook hired Yu in July, 2007, from Google (GOOG). He joined Facebook instead of joining VC firm Sequoia Capital. “I’m hoping this is my last job for a long time,” Yu said at the time.

