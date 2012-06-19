Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Confirms Ad Network Plans

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave something of a state-of-the-startup at the Reuters Global Technology Summit yesterday.



Three nuggets worth noting:

The startup would take more investment but doesn’t need to. “If there’s an investment to be done on very good terms, we will consider it if for no other reason than to have more buffer if we want to do something in the future,”

An initial public offering remains the goal but is “a few years out.” “I know for a lot of companies the IPO is the endpoint or the goal. For us it will be an event on the path to where want to get eventually.”

As, as we’ve exclusively reported, Facebook plans to build out an ad network.”You can see over time us wanting to offer more ways for people to monetise their site and help out with that, and it could be a pretty natural extension for us to do something with ads or a number of other things that we’ve considered.”

