Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg puts tape over his laptop camera

Above is a picture of Mark Zuckerberg, billionaire founder and CEO of Facebook.

He posted the photo on Tuesday to celebrate Instagram growing to 500 million users.

It’s a fun picture, and Zuckerberg looks like he’s having a good time! But wait a minute…

Enhance.

On the laptop, it definitely looks like Zuckerberg has placed tape over the MacBook’s camera. Going even farther, it looks as if he’s taped over the laptop’s microphone, as well. As Gizmodo points out, it looks like that’s Zuckerberg’s desk and his laptop, because he’s posted videos from there before. And Gizmodo also points out that it’s a very paranoid move.

It’s also ironic given that Facebook is frequently accused by conspiracy theorists that it’s listening in on private conversations.

Zuckerberg joins other hacker luminaries that tape over their webcams including FBI director James Comey and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

But if you had random fans making creepy fan art of you and your family, like Zuckerberg does, you might be a little paranoid too.

