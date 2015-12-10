Mark Zuckerberg: If you are Muslim, 'we will fight to protect your rights'

In a Facebook post, founder and recent dad Mark Zuckerberg has pledged his support to the global Muslim community in the wake of a rising tide of anti-Muslim sentiment worldwide.

“If you’re a Muslim in this community, as the leader of Facebook I want you to know that you are always welcome here and that we will fight to protect your rights and create a peaceful and safe environment for you,” Zuckerberg writes.

As Zuckerberg correctly notes, the recent Paris terror attacks and the San Bernardino shooting has resulted in a big backlash, culminating in presidential candidate Donald Trump calling this week for a blanket ban on Muslims in the US.

But Zuckerberg says that he wants no part in it, and will support Muslims on the social network and beyond.

“Having a child has given us so much hope, but the hate of some can make it easy to succumb to cynicism. We must not lose hope,” Zuckerberg writes.

Read Zuckerberg’s full post here:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

