Mark Zuckerberg promises that you'll stop getting so many Candy Crush Saga invites

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage

As Facebook revamps the way it thinks about notifications, we just got some great news:

Mark Zuckerberg promises that you’ll soon stop getting so many annoying game invites.

Zuckerberg hosted a Townhall Q&A at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and the top-voted question that people wanted an answer to was, “I seriously don’t want any more invitations to Candy Crush Saga — how can I stop getting them?”

Zuckerberg said that once he noticed that that question ranked so high, he reached out to the team back in Menlo Park to see what could be done.

“There are some tools that are kind of outdated that allow people to send invitations to people who have never used a game, and have a gotten a lot of invitations in the past, but don’t play games on Facebook,” Zuckerberg said. “And we hadn’t prioritised shutting that down, but if this is the top thing that people care about, then we’ll prioritise that and we’ll do it.”

Right now, many games incentivise players to invite their friends to get points or extra lives. The desperation to get the bonuses can push those players to invite every single person they know. That, of course, can wear on the patience of people who will never, ever start playing the game in question.

Business Insider reached out to Facebook for more details about how exactly it will change the invite system to stop people who don’t play games from getting them. Presumably, people who do play those games would still receive requests from other players.

The seemingly spammy invite system clearly still annoys people, but it’s still not as bad as it used to be in the hay-day of games like FarmVille or Mafia Wars.

Zuckerberg said on stage that surfacing community questiosn like this is one of the reasons that his informal Q&As are so valuable.

NOW WATCH: NASA is the reason aeroplane wings bend up at the end



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.