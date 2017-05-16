Facebook execs got Mark Zuckerberg a meat cake for his birthday

Mark Zuckerberg’s team got him a bizarre meat-shaped cake for his birthday today, as revealed by the CEO’s own Facebook page:

It’s not immediately clear why Facebook’s executive team would think that meat, of all possible things, would make the perfect shape for a cake.

We do know that Zuckerberg, whose birthday was Sunday, is a dedicated carnivore. Back in 2011, Zuckerberg challenged himself for the ensuing year to only eat meat from animals he personally killed. Then in late 2016, Zuckerberg streamed a Facebook Live video during a barbecue in his own backyard, arguing the meat that people hunt themselves just tastes better.

Hey, Mark Zuckerberg is a dad now, and if there’s one thing we know, it’s that dads, as a general rule of thumb, love barbecue.

