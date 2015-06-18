This Australian couple says they will split up if a gay marriage law passes, so thousands of people joined a Facebook event to celebrate their divorce

A Facebook event created to celebrate the divorce of an Australian couple has over 165,000 enthusiastic attendees.

It sounds harsh, right? Well, the couple — Nick and Sarah Jensen — are making headlines for threatening to split up if the country legalizes gay marriage. So it’s not too surprising that the backlash includes a preemptive celebration of the couple’s potential divorce.

“My wife and I, as a matter of conscience, refuse to recognise the government’s regulation of marriage if its definition includes the solemnization of same sex couples,” Nick told City News.

People are using the Facebook group to share pictures and messages to support the Jensen’s decision to divorce.

The Telegraph discovered the Facebook page earlier Wednesday.

Many users are treating the event as if it would be happening in real life, and not just on the internet.

Several posts involve preparations for the nuptial-ending internet party.

Posters are sharing stories about their own marriages and families explaining why they disagree with the Jensen’s stance on gay marriage.

“All I can say is I’m a gay father of two and when I told my children what you were planning to do, the first thing out of my daughter’s mouth was ‘what a nitwit. They deserve a divorce,'” one man wrote.

Gay (and straight) couples are also sharing pictures of themselves, with captions explaining their beliefs about marriage. All of them include the belief that any two people in love should be able to get married.

The bulk of the posts are from Australians, but Facebook users around the globe are posting in the group.

This man from Kentucky posted about his marriage to a man named Leigh.

Facebook users are sending the Jensens the same kinds of well-wishes traditionally used for weddings.

“Happy divorce day to you! I’m sorry our marriage destroyed yours,” a woman named Siri wrote, including the photo below.

Not all of the posts are as friendly — some Facebook users are openly mocking the Jensens.

One thing is certain, there will most definitely be cake.

