Facebook just announced a new browser for VR content, codenamed 'Carmel'

At the Oculus Connect 3 presentation on Thursday, Facebook announced the next steps for its virtual reality headset, the Oculus Rift.
Among those next steps is turning a set of tools over to would-be developers to create VR-compatible internet experiences for its forthcoming VR web browser, codenamed “Carmel.”
One demo shown on stage was called “Photo Spheres,” which uses 360-degree photography to make users feel as though they are in a restaurant or a foreign location. Within that virtual space, users might be able to click a floating menu or make a reservation, all within “Carmel.” Think of it like a VR version of Yelp.
This, like the existing VR-compatible YouTube content, allows users to experience VR content without downloading a game or an app.
Developing…
