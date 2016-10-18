Facebook's California campus is filled with gorgeous artwork -- take a look

Facebook’s Menlo Park, California campus is anything but ordinary.
From the nine-acre rooftop garden where employees sip free avocado berry smoothies to the vast, open-office floor plan designed by Frank Gehry, Facebook spares no expense at creating a special environment for its workers.
Part of that experience includes an impressive collection of art installations and paintings — some of which are created by Facebook employees themselves.
“I’ve always believed our offices should feel like a work in progress, just like our products and the community we’re trying to build,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook Monday. “When you step onto our campus, you should feel like you can shape the world around you.”
Check out some of the art inside Facebook’s Menlo Park “Building 20” campus below:
This piece, which was made by an artist named Maya Hayu from Brooklyn, is visible from the building's main lobby.
Employees walk past this portrait of Alan Turing, the famous computer scientist known for creating a test to determine whether a machine can think like a human. The portrait is made of dominos.
Employees frequently take breaks and outdoor meetings on the nine-acre rooftop. Swampy, Bay Area shoreline is visible from the roof and through this 'Observatory' art installation.
Facebook's Analogue Research Laboratory is an in-house art studio 'where teams can take a break and draw something or make a print to hang on our walls,' according to Zuckerberg.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.