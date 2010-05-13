Facebook Calls Company-Wide Meeting On Privacy Crisis

Photo: Piazza Del Popolo on flickr

So far, the company line from Facebook during its current privacy brouhaha has been that all the noise is coming from the media and people who moan about privacy issues for a living – not actual users.But maybe that’s changing.



The AllFacebook blog reports that Facebook will hold a company-wide meeting tomorrow at 4 P.M. PST to discuss privacy issues.

AllFacebook speculates that Facebook will shut down or pause “Instant personalisation,” the partnership Facebook announced a couple weeks ago that shares users’ data with Yelp, Pandora and Docs.com.

