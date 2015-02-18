21 mouth-watering dishes served in Facebook's cafeterias

Madeline Stone
Facebook cafeteriaInstagram, @brentcarlson

Amazing cafeteria food is just one of many perks that tech workers in Silicon Valley get to enjoy.

The more than 6,000 employees at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters are no exception.

With 11 spots serving up Asian cuisine, burgers, and BBQ, Facebookers have to choose from any given day.  All of the food is available either for free or at a heavily discounted rate for Facebook employees and guests.

Epic Cafe is the largest of the Facebook 11 eateries. You can find a variety of dishes there, like this surf and turf meal.

Here's a happy hour meal made up of a bacon kimchi hot dog and black bean sauce fries.

And here's a fancier dish of duck confit and peach jam.

Epic Cafe has an assortment of Korean BBQ.

As well as a ramen bar some days.

This is a meal of kahlua pork, steamed custard, baby bok choy, and roasted tofu with kimchi slaw.

Or you can try building your own pita wrap.

You even have a choice when it comes to your bacon.

Livin' the Dream (or LTD) is another large cafeteria on Facebook's campus. It too has some amazing options.

Try out an authentic Indian meal.

Or sample something a little more unique, like these blueberry kale chips.

There are lots of options for healthy eaters, like the newly opened Harvest salad bar.

But they also offer plenty of not-so-healthy temptations, like cheeseburgers from the Burger Shack.

The shack is also known for its Philly cheesesteaks.

Big Tony's Pizzeria is also good for a splurge.

As is the Lightning Bolts Smoke Shack, where you can watch your meat smoke on the BBQ.

At Sol, Facebookers can enjoy subsidized, upscale Mexican cuisine. Though it's open for both lunch and dinner, you can't get a margarita until after 5:30.

Teddy's Nacho Royale has more Mexican staples.

Several Bay Area favourites have small locations on the Facebook campus. Philz Coffee is one. Fuki Sushi, one of Mark Zuckerberg's favourite sushi joints, is another.

For dessert, the Sweet Stop is an absolute must. With ice cream specials every day, you can try a different variation each visit. This one, for example, features a strawberry cronut with chocolate peanut butter pretzel ice cream in the middle.

The Sweet Stop also has some amazing baked goods, like this malted milk cookie tartlet made with a crushed Whopper on top.

