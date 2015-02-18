21 mouth-watering dishes served in Facebook's cafeterias

Amazing cafeteria food is just one of many perks that tech workers in Silicon Valley get to enjoy.

The more than 6,000 employees at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters are no exception.

With 11 spots serving up Asian cuisine, burgers, and BBQ, Facebookers have to choose from any given day. All of the food is available either for free or at a heavily discounted rate for Facebook employees and guests.

