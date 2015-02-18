21 mouth-watering dishes served in Facebook's cafeterias

Amazing cafeteria food is just one of many perks that tech workers in Silicon Valley get to enjoy.
The more than 6,000 employees at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters are no exception.
With 11 spots serving up Asian cuisine, burgers, and BBQ, Facebookers have to choose from any given day. All of the food is available either for free or at a heavily discounted rate for Facebook employees and guests.
Epic Cafe is the largest of the Facebook 11 eateries. You can find a variety of dishes there, like this surf and turf meal.
Livin' the Dream (or LTD) is another large cafeteria on Facebook's campus. It too has some amazing options.
At Sol, Facebookers can enjoy subsidized, upscale Mexican cuisine. Though it's open for both lunch and dinner, you can't get a margarita until after 5:30.
Several Bay Area favourites have small locations on the Facebook campus. Philz Coffee is one. Fuki Sushi, one of Mark Zuckerberg's favourite sushi joints, is another.
For dessert, the Sweet Stop is an absolute must. With ice cream specials every day, you can try a different variation each visit. This one, for example, features a strawberry cronut with chocolate peanut butter pretzel ice cream in the middle.
The Sweet Stop also has some amazing baked goods, like this malted milk cookie tartlet made with a crushed Whopper on top.
